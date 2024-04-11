HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 112 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,717,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,451,000 after purchasing an additional 150,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,668,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,144,000 after purchasing an additional 255,625 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,322,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,280,000 after purchasing an additional 127,620 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $312.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $319.35 and its 200-day moving average is $257.78. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $365.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 868.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,667 shares of company stock valued at $77,205,950. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

