CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.71

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.71 and traded as high as $22.15. CB Financial Services shares last traded at $22.15, with a volume of 2,191 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CBFV shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 5th.

CB Financial Services Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.44. The company has a market cap of $113.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CB Financial Services stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,381 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 6.32% of CB Financial Services worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

