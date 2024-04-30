Raymond James & Associates Purchases Shares of 4,654 AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in AAR by 56.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in AAR by 592.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAR

In other news, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 7,352 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $465,896.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,816.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AAR news, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 7,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $465,896.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,816.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 28,145 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $1,631,284.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,621 shares in the company, valued at $17,597,873.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,858,323 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on AAR in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

AAR Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $69.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $73.95. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 1.67.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. AAR had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 2.73%. Research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

Featured Articles

