Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,342 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of Gladstone Land worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAND. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Land by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 23,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

NASDAQ LAND opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.72. The company has a market cap of $455.88 million, a PE ratio of -47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. Gladstone Land Co. has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $17.48.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

Gladstone Land Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.0466 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently -207.41%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

