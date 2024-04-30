Raymond James & Associates Sells 6,299 Shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,299 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.23% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $367,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Del Sette Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 93,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 271,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 152,271 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF Price Performance

Innovator IBD 50 ETF stock opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.24 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.85. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $28.35.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF Company Profile

The Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IBD 50 index. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed stocks with aggressive growth characteristics. Holdings are selected based on fundamental and technical rankings FFTY was launched on Apr 9, 2015 and is managed by Innovator.

