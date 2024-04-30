Raymond James & Associates Reduces Position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,922 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of LSI Industries worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYTS. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in LSI Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 43,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in LSI Industries by 6.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 8.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LSI Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $16.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on LSI Industries from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

