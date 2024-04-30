Medicure (CVE:MPH) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.12

Medicure Inc. (CVE:MPH – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.12 and traded as low as C$1.07. Medicure shares last traded at C$1.07, with a volume of 3,000 shares trading hands.

Medicure Trading Up 7.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$10.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Get Medicure alerts:

Medicure (CVE:MPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 8th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.07 million for the quarter. Medicure had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Medicure Inc. will post 0.078635 EPS for the current year.

About Medicure

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.