International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $19.41 Million Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 2,549.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 692,637 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Lincoln National worth $19,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2,107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,279,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,703,000 after buying an additional 4,085,637 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 249.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,232 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $62,691,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,081 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,157,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Lincoln National Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of LNC stock opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average is $26.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.81. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $32.43.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

In related news, Director Owen Ryan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $259,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $259,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

