LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

YAHOY stock opened at $4.87 on Thursday. LY has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.75.

LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LY had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that LY will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services.

