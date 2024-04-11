Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Insider Janet Gunzburg Sells 1,709 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) insider Janet Gunzburg sold 1,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $38,657.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,900 shares in the company, valued at $879,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Janet Gunzburg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phreesia alerts:

On Tuesday, March 19th, Janet Gunzburg sold 2,817 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $65,551.59.

On Friday, February 9th, Janet Gunzburg sold 480 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $13,440.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Janet Gunzburg sold 328 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $8,524.72.

On Friday, January 12th, Janet Gunzburg sold 205 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $4,942.55.

Phreesia Stock Down 1.9 %

Phreesia stock opened at $23.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 38.42% and a negative return on equity of 53.33%. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 477,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,514,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 774,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,460,000 after acquiring an additional 55,793 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 424,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 156,711 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHR shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phreesia

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.