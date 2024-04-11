PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Receives $93.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.25.

PJT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (down previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PJT

PJT Partners Price Performance

Shares of PJT stock opened at $96.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.97. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $59.61 and a 1-year high of $107.35.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $328.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.26 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 12,926 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $1,363,822.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,103.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $466,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,636.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 12,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $1,363,822.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,103.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,672. 10.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PJT Partners

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in PJT Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PJT Partners

(Get Free Report

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.