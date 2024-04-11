Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $517,000 Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Humana by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Humana by 84.1% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in Humana by 41.0% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $319.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $349.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.90. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.23 and a 1-year high of $541.21. The company has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $391.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $465.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

