REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGNX. SVB Leerink upgraded REGENXBIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded REGENXBIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $18.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.83. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $924.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.29.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.16). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 291.99% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. The company had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. REGENXBIO’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,971.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,620. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 4.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 7.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 1.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

