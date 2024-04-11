SES AI (NYSE:SES) Stock Price Up 5.3%

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 99,475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 538,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on SES AI in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get SES AI alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SES AI

SES AI Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $511.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.64.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SES AI Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $42,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 875,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,751.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $116,750 over the last quarter. 15.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SES AI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of SES AI by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SES AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of SES AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of SES AI by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SES AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.