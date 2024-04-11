Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 3,337 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in General Mills by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 6,893.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 512,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,361,000 after acquiring an additional 504,816 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in General Mills by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 394,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,637,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,820 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $68.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. General Mills’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.13%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

