Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 424 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank grew its position in Clorox by 2,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.13.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $144.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.15, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.55 and a 200 day moving average of $141.26.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 761.92%.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.