Swiss National Bank Has $100.40 Million Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,395,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.28% of Trade Desk worth $100,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $838,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Trade Desk by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,465,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,472,000 after purchasing an additional 659,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $88.59 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $94.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 246.09, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.80.

Insider Activity

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,515,756.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,254,051.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,981.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 642,170 shares of company stock valued at $53,970,398. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTD. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trade Desk

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.