Swiss National Bank Sells 90,600 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,811,300 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 90,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of Halliburton worth $101,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 22,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Halliburton by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,439 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $36.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.23.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Stories

