Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,011,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.27% of Moderna worth $100,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 6,528.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 387,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,552,000 after purchasing an additional 381,808 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Moderna by 477.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 483,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,091,000 after buying an additional 399,843 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Moderna by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 270,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,929,000 after purchasing an additional 43,646 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,887,000 after buying an additional 517,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 32,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.55.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $53,883.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,896.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $53,883.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,896.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total value of $1,628,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,131,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,399,790.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,954 shares of company stock worth $14,822,576. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna Stock Down 0.5 %

MRNA stock opened at $125.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The company has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.57.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.