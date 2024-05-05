DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 61.75% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DraftKings Price Performance

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $41.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.58 and its 200-day moving average is $38.78. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $8,178,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,195,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,676,752.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $8,178,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,195,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,676,752.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,086,101 shares of company stock worth $45,903,509 in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on DraftKings from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DKNG

About DraftKings

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.