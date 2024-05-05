Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $23.66 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,590 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 14.06% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $23,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KCE opened at $108.54 on Friday. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $111.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.39. The firm has a market cap of $219.25 million, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.09.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

