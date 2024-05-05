Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,263,629 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 602,514 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 2.07% of Veradigm worth $23,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Veradigm by 14,907.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Veradigm by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Veradigm in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Veradigm by 8.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Veradigm in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

Veradigm Stock Performance

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. Veradigm Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDRX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Veradigm Company Profile

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

