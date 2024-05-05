Swiss National Bank Sells 87,000 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,112,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of Exelon worth $111,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 192,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 88,614 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Exelon by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 84,498 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 464,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 91,088 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $1,639,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,069,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,736 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $37.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.03. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $43.53. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on EXC

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.