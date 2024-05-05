Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805,400 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Electronic Arts worth $110,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.72.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA opened at $129.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.43. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,755.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.84, for a total value of $666,684.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $143,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,087,143. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.