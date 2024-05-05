Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,435,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.33% of DuPont de Nemours worth $110,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth $36,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $77.67 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $79.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.72, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.33.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Bank of America cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

