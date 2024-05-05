Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95,267 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Pegasystems worth $23,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Pegasystems by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pegasystems

In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 1,504 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $95,955.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,005.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $95,955.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,005.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 395 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $25,576.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,544 shares of company stock worth $3,556,625. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Pegasystems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEGA

Pegasystems Stock Up 1.1 %

PEGA opened at $59.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.62 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.40 and a 200-day moving average of $53.83. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.76 million. On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Pegasystems Profile

(Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.