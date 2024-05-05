Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $23.57 Million Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,722 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.83% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $23,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $51.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.98. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.23 and a 52-week high of $53.02. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

