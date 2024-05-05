Swiss National Bank Has $111.17 Million Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Gartner worth $111,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total transaction of $116,137.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,777.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.50.

Gartner stock opened at $428.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.43 and a 1 year high of $486.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $462.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.89.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

