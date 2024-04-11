Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 37.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TPX. Truist Financial upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:TPX opened at $52.02 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $57.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 239.67% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.12%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Featured Articles

