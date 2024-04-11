Thomas Spain Sells 101,546 Shares of Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain sold 101,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38), for a total value of £30,463.80 ($38,556.89).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Staffline Group alerts:

On Friday, February 23rd, Thomas Spain bought 33,191 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £9,957.30 ($12,602.58).

On Wednesday, February 21st, Thomas Spain sold 66,155 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.39), for a total value of £20,508.05 ($25,956.27).

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Thomas Spain sold 75,968 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28), for a total value of £16,712.96 ($21,152.97).

Staffline Group Stock Performance

Shares of Staffline Group stock opened at GBX 30.50 ($0.39) on Thursday. Staffline Group plc has a one year low of GBX 21.10 ($0.27) and a one year high of GBX 43.64 ($0.55). The firm has a market cap of £43.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -610.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 27.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 25.84.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, supermarkets, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.