W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stake Lessened by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC opened at $55.66 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $74.66. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.90 and a 200-day moving average of $58.71.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.865 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

