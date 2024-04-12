2,688 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Acquired by Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 3,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $175,527.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,481.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $175,527.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,481.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,442 shares of company stock valued at $303,914. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stephens raised KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James started coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY opened at $14.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

