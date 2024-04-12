458 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Purchased by Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 458 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM opened at $139.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a PE ratio of 106.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.88. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $491,800.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,452,751.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $4,614,489.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,858,032.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $491,800.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,499 shares in the company, valued at $32,452,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,892 shares of company stock valued at $31,252,330 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DXCM. UBS Group lifted their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.40.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

