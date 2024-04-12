Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 93 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,144 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,618,000. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 432,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,661,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:IBP opened at $242.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.89. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.50 and a twelve month high of $263.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.34.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 47.18%. The company had revenue of $720.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $116,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,596. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Installed Building Products news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 5,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.34, for a total transaction of $1,216,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $116,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,619 shares of company stock worth $1,606,732. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $188.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.40.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

