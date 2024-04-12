Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Sysco by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE SYY opened at $76.56 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.92. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

