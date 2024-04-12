Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Down 24.9 %

NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $819,640.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.40. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 868,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 270,588 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 207,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $68,000. 12.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

