Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Update

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the March 15th total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Stock Up 0.3 %

ACGBY opened at $10.72 on Friday. Agricultural Bank of China has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $10.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $150.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.15.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

