Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Update

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the March 15th total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Agricultural Bank of China Stock Up 0.3 %
ACGBY opened at $10.72 on Friday. Agricultural Bank of China has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $10.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $150.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.15.
About Agricultural Bank of China
