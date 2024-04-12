MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD) Shares Down 4.3%

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.65 and last traded at $24.65. 463 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.
MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.92.
