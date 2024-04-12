Allworth Financial LP Buys 604 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVT. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVT stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.99. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 300.63, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is currently 1,125.00%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

