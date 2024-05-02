Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $338,000 in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 76,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBI. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

PBI stock opened at $4.22 on Thursday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $4.58. The company has a market cap of $748.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $871.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

