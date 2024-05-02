Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) VP Rajeev Syal Sells 27,265 Shares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) VP Rajeev Syal sold 27,265 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $368,350.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 397,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,365,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of HBAN opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $14.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HBAN

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.