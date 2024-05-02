Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Buy”

TD Securities upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$310.00 price target on the stock.

BYD has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$355.00 to C$340.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$350.00 to C$330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$320.00 to C$310.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$319.31.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$264.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$290.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$276.70. The firm has a market cap of C$5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.06. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$225.86 and a 1 year high of C$324.75.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C($0.23). Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5566397 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 10.83%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

