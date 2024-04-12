Allworth Financial LP Invests $197,000 in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,900,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,545,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,505,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,281,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

DCOR stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.77. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a one year low of $45.61 and a one year high of $58.77.

