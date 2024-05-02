The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Cut to $163.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $163.50 to $163.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.02.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $153.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.07. The company has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNC. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

