Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s stock price was down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $182.67 and last traded at $185.36. Approximately 11,192,780 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 42,955,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.43.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,960,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,874,846. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile



Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

