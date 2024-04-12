Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 51,898 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.24% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $49,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,249 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,913,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 284.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after buying an additional 32,052 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $745,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,381. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $745,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,381. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total transaction of $825,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,918.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,687. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of JBHT opened at $189.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.39 and a 12 month high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.68%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

