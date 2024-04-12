HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $114.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.49 and its 200-day moving average is $103.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.85.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $813,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,667.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $702,978.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $813,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,667.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,867 shares of company stock worth $11,016,089 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.67.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

