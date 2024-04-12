Analysts Set Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) Target Price at $29.29

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.29.

OCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Oculis from $64.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Oculis during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oculis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oculis in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oculis during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Oculis by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OCS opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18. Oculis has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oculis will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

