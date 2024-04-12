Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Given New $365.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $365.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AXON has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $312.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $324.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.55. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $175.37 and a 12-month high of $329.87. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $432.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.97 million. Analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

