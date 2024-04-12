Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Shares of BSAC opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.82. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $16.89 and a 1 year high of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.91.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.98 million. Analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSAC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 105.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 4,603.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter worth $78,000. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

